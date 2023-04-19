Live music this weekend: April 20, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Apr 19, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Just Roll With It Band. Just Roll With It Band/Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Work smarter, not harder Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Work smarter, not harder Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Drunk uncle pushes family to the limit of tolerance Stock the pantry to save money Recovering addict seen smoking weed on camera Gay couple struggles with family's odd estrangement Small efforts repeated equal big savings How to afford the big stuff Not everyone is interested in saving money at the store It's just the right thing to do Complications of rediscovered love are nothing to laugh at Fun part-time job ideas for retirees Marriage is strained by MIL's gambling addiction The best money advice you'll ever get Dad's parade of wives leaves grown child cold