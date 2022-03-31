Live music this weekend: April 1, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 31, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The John David Daily Band Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Hayz 'n Tayz Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Hayz 'n Tayz Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Advice articles Understanding coupon limits How to replace lost US Savings Bonds and other highly useful tips and tricks I wouldn’t go that far Stepmom learns of teen's shocking online activity Good deed for daughter turns into a disaster How to get more miles out of a tank of gas Grandma offers to babysit but only on her rigid terms The high cost of procrastination OVER EASY: A few good words for me What to do with cremated ashes Fiance's aversion to pets plants small seed of doubt Trucs in the kitchen Reader-spotted deals shine with savings