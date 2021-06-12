Summer in Kankakee County is synonymous with live music — and both are making a comeback this year. Concert series have begun to kick off around the area, and there is something for everyone with the variety of genres.
Sandwiches with a Side of Jam
Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee
The downtown Kankakee lunchtime music program at the railroad depot returned from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 with music from Lupe Carroll. At the same time July 14, Three’s A Crowd will perform. The lunchtime band for Aug. 11 will be Lucky Pickers. Food is available for purchase, or you can bring their own.
Summer Concert Series
Perry Farm, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais
Willowhaven Park, 1451 N. 4000E Road, Kankakee
The Summer Concert Series presented by Bourbonnais Township Park District is a chance to sit back and enjoy the music.
Performances are scheduled throughout the summer at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. The July 6 concert is The Sting Rays at Perry Farm, playing oldies and rock music. Wild Daisy will be at Willowhaven Park on July 14, performing upbeat country and pop.
At Perry Farm on July 20, Shout Out is a modern band playing a mix of genres and eras. Willowhaven Park on July 27 will host Billy Elton, playing the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.
Friday Night Concert Series
Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee
From June through August, this concert series in downtown Kankakee happens three Fridays per month. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. on the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square Hill Stage.
June performances include Three’s A Crowd on June 18 and Little Victory on June 25. July performances include: Vaudevileins/Sisser on July 9, Paper Cranes on July 16 and Just Roll With It on July 23.
August performances include Everyday People on Aug. 6, Beeso & Friends on Aug. 13 and the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Quartet on Aug. 20.
Kankakee Municipal Band
Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee
The Kankakee Municipal Band has brought back its summer concert series at the Palzer Band Shell in Bird Park, which is located between Riverside and St. Mary’s hospitals.
The season runs from June to August, and the performances — each starting at 7 p.m. — are free. The evenings typically feature food trucks.
Performances include: vocal soloist Judy Saurer on June 17; guest conductor Drew Smith on June 24; vocal soloist Pat Skelly on July 1; the Kankakee Symphony Orchestra at KCC on July 4; Superhero Night, with a themed concert during which audience members and their kids are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superhero, on July 8; vocal soloist Sean Hoffmann on July 15; vocal soloist Paul Snyder on July 22; the Kankabones (trombone ensemble) on July 29; and Ladies Night, featuring the female music teachers who are members of the band conducting, on Aug. 5.
Audience members should bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Some bleacher space also is available. Audience members will be asked to follow CDC guidelines.
Rockin’ on the Square — Manteno
The Square on Second, 2nd Street, Manteno
Downtown Manteno presents the Rockin’ on the Square Summer concert series every third Friday, June through August. The event allows for BYOB and has vendors available for purchases.
From 7 to 9:30 p.m. June 18, Off the Charts will perform. The five-piece line-up features multi-fronted male and female vocals with supporting harmonies that cover a wide variety of pop, rock and country — from AC/DC to Prince and all points in between.
From 7 to 9:30 p.m. July 16, Anthem will perform classic rock favorites. Finally, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20, the South Side Social Club will perform and is a musical project that started in 2018 featuring four musicians with ties to the greater Kankakee area.
Bourbonnais Friendship Festival
Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 600 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais
This family-friendly festival has been around for 40-plus years. This year’s event is slated for June 23-27 at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center with the theme of “Once Upon a Time in Bourbonnais: Take Two.”
Performances on June 23 include Carrying Torches (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), Just Roll With It (7 to 8 p.m.) and The BBI Band (8:30 to 10:30 p.m.). Performances on June 24 include The 44 Magnum Band (6 to 8 p.m.) and The South Side Social Club (8:30 to 11 p.m.).
Performances on June 25 include The Cosmic Rewind Band (6 to 7 p.m.), The Serendipity Band (7:30 to 9 p.m.) and The Nick Lynch Band (9:30 p.m. to midnight). Performances on June 26 include Battle Of The Bands (1 to 5 p.m.), The Silhouettes Band (6 to 7 p.m.), The High Anxiety Band (7:30 to 9 p.m.), winner of Bourbonnais Has Talent (starts at 9:05 p.m.) and The Anthem Band (9:30 p.m. to midnight).
Each night will feature performances related to Bourbonnais Has Talent.
Merchant Street MusicFest — Kankakee
Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee
The popular Merchant Street MusicFest in Kankakee is back to being a two-day event after a 2020 COVID-19-induced shutdown. The event is set for 5 to 11 p.m. July 30 and 2 to 11 p.m. July 31 at the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee.
The lineup includes: Tony! Toni! Toné!; Maps & Atlases, NNAMDÏ, Fox Royale, Marina City, E3PO, Spoken Four, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Windy City Soul, Rebecca Rego & the Trainmen, Big Dog Mercer, N-Deep, Harper & Midwest Kind, Ouro, Vaudevileins, Dorothy Does Tina, The Prairie State, 7th Anomaly, James Armstrong, Hollyy, Unified Voices of Kankakee, Tocarra, Andreas Kapsalis, Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, Tom Lowery Trio, Sonia Astacio & the Harrison St. Band, Three’s A Crowd, DJ Juan D, DJ Jason Neuman.