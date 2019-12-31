John Webber Band playing NYE at Legion
The John Webber Band will be playing from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (New Year’s Eve) at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St. in Bradley. The cover is $5.
The time was incorrect in this past week’s Happenings Listings.
