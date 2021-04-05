KVTA audition Zoom session

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association presents ‘A Virtual Youth Theatre Audition Workshop.’

 LightFieldStudios/iStock

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present "A Virtual Youth Theatre Audition Workshop" from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24.

Children ages 6 to 16 are invited to join a 90-minute youth interactive audition workshop hosted by Bailey Walker-Seiter, a WIU theatre and dance graduate student.

The last 15 minutes of the session will be reserved for a Q&A for youth and guardians with past KVTA YPT directors.

The session is limited to 15 registrants. For more information and to sign up, visit kvta.org.