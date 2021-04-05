Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present "A Virtual Youth Theatre Audition Workshop" from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24.
Children ages 6 to 16 are invited to join a 90-minute youth interactive audition workshop hosted by Bailey Walker-Seiter, a WIU theatre and dance graduate student.
The last 15 minutes of the session will be reserved for a Q&A for youth and guardians with past KVTA YPT directors.
The session is limited to 15 registrants. For more information and to sign up, visit kvta.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.