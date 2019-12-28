By Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association recently announced the cast of “Almost Maine,” a Valentine’s day show running two weekends, starting Feb. 8, 2020, in the Black Box theatre at the KVTA studios, 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee.
“Almost Maine” written by John Cariani is a play set in the fictional town of Almost, Maine. One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, confounded, and the residents will never be the same.
The cast includes Andy Beasley (Kankakee), Robert Bishir (Momence), Courtney Bradley (Kankakee), Deena Cassady (Bourbonnais), Kyle Cassady (Bourbonnais), Abby Colbert (Bourbonnais), Tessa Dattilo (Bradley), Alexander Hamilton (Bourbonnais), Case Koerner (Bourbonnais) and Lai Jen Lozano (Kankakee)
Also in the cast are Chelsea McKay (Bourbonnais), Jarrid Norden (Kankakee), Noah Phalen (Hoffman Estates), Joshua Reisinger (Kankakee), Becky Routson (Bradley), Paul Synder (Kankakee), Andy Stephens (Bourbonnais), Matt Williams (Bourbonnais), and Amy Winkle (Bourbonnais).
The diirector is Josh Hedding-Hess, and the assistant director is Jill Shapkauski.
Performance dates for “Almost Maine” are at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m. Feb. 9; as well as 7 p.m. Feb. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Tickets are on sale now at KVTA.org or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.
