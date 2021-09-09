After 18 months of smaller performances, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra is back to performing in its entirety.
The theme for the 2021-22 season is “Music Brings Us Together,” and will celebrate the return of the full ensemble. During the summers of 2020 and 2021, KVSO held the series “Music in the Parks,” which consisted of outdoor shows performed by smaller groups of the KVSO ensemble.
“We extend our thanks to all who attended, supported and participated in the ‘Music in the Parks’ series,” said KVSO Association board of directors president, Lynn Ahlden. “We look forward to being together again.”
Starting Sunday, Sept. 26, the symphony will be performing one-hour concerts at five different venues. Each date will have two performance times for a total of 10 shows. This decision was made because of current and potential health regulations, as the organization opted for smaller venues.
Ahlden shared that this will be the first time that KVSO has performed at five different venues in one season. Performances will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, Olivet Nazarene University, Kankakee High School, Morning Star Baptist Church and Maternity BVM.
Not only is KVSO celebrating a much-anticipated return to the stage, but also are looking forward to the 33rd year of having Dr. Allan Dennis, KVSO music director, at the helm. Dennis said that he’s “really looking forward to returning to play for audiences” and is ready to “re-emerge from hibernation.”
For upcoming performances, KVSO reminds patrons that all state and county regulations regarding the pandemic will be in effect and observed at each concert “for the protection of audience and musicians.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to kvso.org or call 815-214-9555.