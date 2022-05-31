Great things come to those who work hard. T. Murph, a Kankakee native and well-established comedian in Chicago, appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on May 16 in the Rockefeller Center in New York City.
T. Murph, who grew up as Guerterrius Jackson in Kankakee and graduated in 2003 from Momence High School, has been honing his comedy craft for more than 10 years.
His big break came when he appeared on Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele” show in 2012, which led to working the college circuit with the sketch comedy duo. He also has done shows in Dubai and the Dominican Republic.
T. Murph has appeared on a number of comedy shows across a variety of networks and has also appeared in TV shows, including “Chicago Fire.” He also has done a couple local comedy shows at the Majestic Theatre in Kankakee in the past five years. He now is starring in the comedy show “Woke” on Hulu TV.
He answered a few questions from the Daily Journal this past week.
What was the experience like to appear on the Jimmy Fallon Show?
The experience was surreal. It’s something that I’ve been working for for quite a while and having the opportunity to sit on the couch and talk with Jimmy after having such an amazing set was mind blowing.
Was it a lifelong dream to appear on such a show?
Yes, I’ve been working towards this for a long time. It’s not something that happens overnight, you have to continue to work on it and get the correct set to make sure the majority of Americans can relate to it. It honestly was a dream come true for me.
Was that your first major network appearance?
No, I’ve had the opportunity to perform on other networks like Comedy Central, BET and TruTV. But this was my first time performing standup on a late night show, and it’s crazy because it’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Which is huge.
How’s the “Woke” series on Hulu going — how long will it run?
“Woke” is doing great. People are responding extremely well to the show and I’m getting recognized everywhere I’m going. Hopefully it will go on for more seasons, but we haven’t heard any word as of yet. But the network has been very supportive and continues to promote the show.
Are you still living in Chicago?
Yes, I’m still in Chicago but currently touring all over the nation.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.