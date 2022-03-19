Kankakee native Dennis Tobenski has published the first-ever volume of vocal and piano music written for and/or by transgender and nonbinary people, “Anthology of New Music: Trans & Nonbinary Voices.”
The collection presents composers who highlight the multifaceted intersections unique to the lived experiences of transgender and nonbinary people and “stands as a declaration that despite the many historical attempts to isolate them, these communities will not be silenced,” according to a news release. The anthology was curated by Aiden Feltkamp.
“As a trans nonbinary singer, I often found opera and musical theater compositions to be aggressively gendered and binary,” reflects Feltkamp. “I was at a loss for repertoire that spoke to me.”
They approached Tobenski, a composer and vocalist who was running a boutique music publishing company in New York City, with the idea to build a collection of vocal and piano music that centered on identity.
In the early 2000s, Tobenski recalls very little music featuring a man loving another man. “What did exist wasn’t exactly visible for a kid like me growing up gay in the cornfields of Illinois,” Tobenski said in a news release. “I was forced to either sing about loving women, coopt soprano repertoire about loving men, or not sing about love at all.”