Kankakee native and singer/songwriter Maurice Griffin’s current single, “Love Peace Happiness,” has reached number one on the Billboard Gospel Indicator chart. Representing the fastest rising single of his career, the meaningful song has connected with audiences.
Released on his own indie label, World Changing Entertainment, Griffin is proud of this amazing milestone in his career.
“It is exciting to hear that ‘Love Peace Happiness’ continues to climb the charts,“ said Griffin in a news release. “With everything people are facing these days, I am blessed to be sharing not just another song, but a message of hope that reminds us, ‘Love Peace Happiness” can be found everywhere.’ Let’s continue to spread love making it contagious!”
In addition to Griffin’s upcoming “Life After Sunday” docuseries, he will continue across the country with concert and promotional dates. For more information, go to facebook.com/mauricegriffinonline.