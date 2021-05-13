Daily Journal staff report
Due to the pandemic, 2020 was the first summer since the early 1950s that the Kankakee Municipal Band did not present a summer concert series.
Concerts begin at 7 p.m. on Thursdays from June to August. They are held in the Palzer Band Shell in Bird Park (located between Riverside and St. Mary’s hospitals).
The performances are free and concerts typically feature food trucks.
Audience members should bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Some bleacher space is also available. Audience members this summer are asked to follow CDC guidelines.