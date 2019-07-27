Kankakee County Fair entertainment

A local favorite, a female-fronted classic rock band and a retro-pop country music group will perform during this year's Kankakee County Fair, Wednesday through Sunday.
Local band Cosmic Rewind will hit the stage at 8 p.m.Thursday.
"Our sound is unique and compelling," said band member John Gruber, bass guitar-vocals. "We captivate audiences with our outstanding vocals and a top-notch band to back those vocals."
Other band members include Venessa Driggers, lead vocals; Nick Costa, lead guitar-vocals; Dennis Richard, rhythm guitar; Bill Dyche, drums; John Bogusch, keyboard-vocals; and Steve Wunder, saxophone-vocals.
"Being from the local area we have a connection to the audience with friends, family, neighbors and colleagues," Gruber said. "It is awesome to be able to showcase local talent. People can expect a fun, feel-good, dynamic variety of rock 'n roll, pop and a little soul from yesterday and today that they can sing and dance to.
"The vibe will high energy, powerful driving intensity and an all around great time like no other."
At the end of the show Gruber said, "Fans will not want to walk away. They will want more. When they do leave, they will feel that they were entertained. They will remember having had the best time singing and dancing."
The Karen Hart Band Pretending features the music of The Pretenders along with the power women of rock. The Karen Hart Band female-fronted classic rock show with four experienced and solid musicians will perform at 8 p.m. Friday.
"The Karen Hart Band Pretending is an explosive show designed for fans who love to dance and sing along," Hart said. "The set list covers rock favorites and is full of energy delivering a true concert experience in every detail. In KHB, everyone sings providing variety and authentic, full vocal, good time rock harmonies.
"We take exceptional care and precision to duplicate the original studio recordings live on stage, with incredible musicianship, paying tribute to the spirit and music of The Pretenders and the women of rock. Fans sing along and dance to their rock favorites throughout the entire show."
The Ethan Bell Band is a retro-pop infused country band influenced by Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band and 2000s pop music.
Ethan Bell, Eric Smith, Brandon Weber and Jonny Gifford will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
"We'll be playing our new album which drops the first week of August," Bell said. “We have a lot of fun crowd interaction points. My goal is always to make sure the audience gets to be a part of the show too. It makes every event we play special.
"We bring the party wherever we go. Rain or shine it’s all a good time."
All three bands will perform in the Budweiser Pavilion at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!