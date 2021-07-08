Country music artist, Jason Pritchett, will headline this year’s Iroquois County Fair with a performance set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, on the Infield Stage.
Pritchett’s first four radio songs hit the top 40 charts in record time. In a few short weeks, his first single “Good Show” climbed the charts to the top 20, hitting #16. In his first week on the charts, he was the highest debuting country artist with that single.
Pritchett performed shows in Branson for over 17 years and learned how to command a stage. He went on to become a top 5 finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” where Simon Cowell took him aside and said “you are a star.”
He has since opened for fellow country artists such as Tyler Farr, Lee Brice, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Kelly Pickler.