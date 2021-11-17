Daily Journal staff report
Multi-platinum selling band Jackyl will return to The Watseka Theatre for the first time in nearly three years. The theater recognizes Jackyl as one of the biggest shows of the year.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, with a 7 p.m. opening act followed by the main performance.
The theater is located at 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka and tickets are available at watsekatheatre.com/112021jackylconcert.html or by calling 815-993-6585.
Tickets are $50 per person (plus $5 handling fee). For an additional $15, concert goers can have dinner in conjunction with the show.