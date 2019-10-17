Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Open Mic Night with Ryan Leggott, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Jidenna, 10 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Maluma, 8 p.m. Friday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Sleater-Kinney, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $36.50. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Shovels & Rope, 8 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $26-$39. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Galactic, Star Kitchen, 8 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $37. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
A Taste of The Silhouettes, Mick Porter, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Octoberfest at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 801 N. Ninth Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $20 available at the door.
Just Roll With It Band, 8-11 p.m.- Saturday, Rich’s Tap/Buckhorn, 25 N. Dixie Hwy. Momence. No cover.
Matt Shipley, Ivan Garcia, 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Noah Kahan, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Bob Seger, 8 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Frankfort Sports Bar and Bowl, 15 Ash St., Frankfort.
Jefferson Starship, 8 p.m. Saturday, Center for Performing Arts at GSU, University Park. For more information, visit govst.edu.
Ingrid Michaelson, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $34. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Rickie Lee Jones, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $31. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Tom Morelo, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $31.50-$34. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Theater
”Barbecuing Hamlet,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Bishop McNamara Catholic School Blackbox Theatre, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. Tickets: $6, children younger than 6 are free.
“Hand to God,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, former Feed Arts & Cultural Center building, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $10.
”Oslo,” times vary through Sunday, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Bernhardet/Hamlet,” times vary through Sunday, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Jim Gaffigan, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Godfrey, 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $17-19. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!