Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Jimi Dragonfly, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Mike Wheeler Band, 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
The Growlers, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Glen Hansard, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Bush, Live, 8 p.m. Friday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
John Campbell, jazz pianist, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Apothecary and Art Gallery in the Jensen Drugstore Museum, 113. E. Washington St., Momence.
The Silhouettes, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aroma Park American Legion, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee. Veterans Cancer Benefit and Car, Truck, Bike Run.
Pentago, 7 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Alan Wright, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Deck Party with South Side Social Club, 8:30 p.m.-midnight Saturday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Viva La Rock: Marco Mendoza, Teeze, 9 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. For tickets, visit outhousetickets.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Social Distortion, Flogging Molly, 6 p.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Tim McGraw Tribute by Vegas McGraw, 7 p.m. Saturday, Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Tickets: $30 reserved seating. For more information, visit watsekatheatre.com.
ZZ Top 50th Anniversary Tour, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Lenny Kravitz, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Grace Vanderwaal, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $30-$230. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Adam Ant, 8 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $40. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Here Come The Mummies, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Sunday Night Blues Jam, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Mark Knopfler, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
Steely Dan, 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Evoke, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Theater
”Dana H.,” times vary Sept. 6-Oct. 6, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”The Band’s Visit,” times vary through Sept. 15, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Mircale,” times vary through Sept. 29, Royal George Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit theatreinchicago.com.
Comedy
Tommy Davidson, today through Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
