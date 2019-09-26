Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 6:30 p.m. today, Tinley Park American Legion, 17423 67th Court, Tinley Park.
Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, 6:30 p.m. today, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Dark Star Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. today, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $30-$45. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Avril Lavigne, 8 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre, For more information, visit msg.com.
Martinis & Karaoke Night with Robin Behrends, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Tickets: $10-$15.
Jason Aldean, 7 p.m. today-Friday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Steve Lacy, 8 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Enuff Z’Nuff, Stone Type Thing, UCK, 9 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $15 general admission, $25 VIP or 2 Pack of Tickets; visit outhousetickets.com.
The Black Keys, 7:30 p.m. Friday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Gov’T Mule, 8 p.m. Friday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $37.50. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit kvso.org.
Diamond Live! and The Heart of Garth! (Neil Diamond and Garth Brooks tribute), 7 p.m. Saturday, Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Tickets: $35. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit watsekatheatre.com.
Just Roll With It Band, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Porky Barn, 522 W. Walnut St., Watseka.
Blackberry Smoke and The Record Company, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $35-$45. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Flip Flop Dave in Margaritaville, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Tickets: $10, includes cheeseburger and chips.
Chance The Rapper, 7 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Mac Demarco, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $39. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Bastille, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
Theater
”Oslo,” times vary through Oct. 20, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Dana H.,” times vary Oct. 6, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Mircale,” times vary through Sept. 29, Royal George Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit theatreinchicago.com.
Comedy
Dusty Slay, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $17. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Joey Diaz, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
Amanda Seales, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
