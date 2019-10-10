Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Lucy Dacus, Liza Anne, Sun June , 7:30 p.m. today, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
The Cash Box Kings, 9:30 p.m. today, Buddy Guy’s Legends, 700 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago. Tickets: $10. For more information, visit buddyguy.com.
Dave Specter, 10 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Smells Like Dave Grohl, UCK (Ivan’t birthday bash), 9 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, 7 p.m. Friday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Mississippi Heat, 10 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Mana, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Sabrina Claudio, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $26.50-$99. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Selwyn Birchwood, 9 p.m. Friday, Buddy Guy’s Legends, 700 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit buddyguy.com.
Beers and Bluegrass, 5 p.m. Saturday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Just Roll With It Band, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Saturday, Tuffy’s Lounge, 1099 S. Water St., Wilmington. No cover.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Hickory Creek Brewing, 1005 W. Laraway Road, New Lenox.
Mobile Deathcamp, AST, Gravel Switch, Agony Of Defeat, 8 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Charli Live, 7 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Jaik Willis, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Tickets: $5 reserved and available at the door.
Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press, 9p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $19. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Lyle Lovett, 7 p.m. Sunday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $44.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
New Horizons Band, 7 p.m. Kresge Auditorium at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais.
Theater
"Mama Mia," 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. KVTA production. Tickets: $20 adults; $17 seniors (65 and older) and youth (age 3-18). For more information, visit kvta.org.
”Rent,” 20th anniversary tour, 7:30 p.m. today, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $48.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
”Oslo,” times vary through Oct. 20, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Bernhardet/Hamlet,” times vary through Oct. 20, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Harland Williams, 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $24. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
