Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Omar Coleman, 10 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $10. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Lauren Duski, Lupe Carroll, Riverside Oncology Benefit Concert, 7 p.m. Friday, CD & Me, Frankfort. Tickets: $50 advance, $60 at the door. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.com/concert or call 815-933-7799.
Green Jelly, 8 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $10 advance general admission, $20 VIP; visit outhousetickets.com.
Ricky Meredith ‘70s Show, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
The Chainsmokers, 7 p.m. Friday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Ciara, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Wage War, 8 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Bon Iver, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee Farmer’s Market, 250 S Schuyler Ave. at Merchant Street, Kankakee. Free admission.
Just Roll With It Band, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Sit-N-Bull Saloon, 614 Gould St., Beecher. Oktoberfest Party, no cover.
The John Webber Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Repeat Offenders, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Kid Rock, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Logwagon + Face to Face, 7 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $29.50. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Toto, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Kayla Brown, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
United States Air Force Band of Mid-America, 4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Performing Arts at GSU, University Park. For more information, visit govst.edu.
Sunday Night Blues Jam, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Sum 41, The Amity Affliction and The Plot in You, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $28-$204. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
A Night with Janis Joplin, tribute, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $36.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Theater
”Mystery Sience Theater 3000 Live,” 8 p.m. Saturday (one day only), Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Oslo,” times vary through Oct. 20, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Bernhardet/Hamlet,” times vary through Oct. 20, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Dana H.,” times vary through Sunday, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Kevin James, 7:30 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
Marlon Wayans, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $38. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!