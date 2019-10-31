Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Greensky Bluegrass, 8 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Dublboadz, 7 p.m. today, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $15-$20. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
A Taste of The Silhouettes, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, St. Rose Cash Bash at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Tickets available by calling 815-662-7429.
Halloween Party with The Strips, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Costume contest.
Witches, Warlocks and Wine party, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Conan Gray, 8 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $29.50. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Stars of the Sixties with Jay and the Americans, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, The Vogues and more, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $39. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Coin, Dayglow, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $24-$84. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, 9 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Rosa’s Lounge, 3420 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. Tickets: $15-$20. For more information, call 773-342-0452.
A Taste Of The Silhouettes, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Bradley American Legion , 835 W. Broadway St. No cover charge.
Just Roll With It Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, The Depot, 303 Main St., Crescent City. Halloween party, costume contest, no cover.
Halloween show with Basic Shaper, 9 p.m. Saturday, On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee. Hosted by Gamma Goat.
This One’s Pink, Pink Floyd tribute band, 10 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Chicago Rhythm & Blues Kings, 9 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Tiffany Young, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $29. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jones-Eez BBQ, 551 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood.
Newsboys United, 7 p.m. Sunday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Tool, Killing Joke, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Hozier, 8 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Theater
”Kitchen Witches,” presented by Tri-County Players, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Paxton at Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St.. Tickets: $12; reservations and walk-ins are both welcome. For more information or to reserve seats, call 217-379-7028.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Jerry Seinfeld, 7 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Taylor Tomlinson, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Sebastian Maniscalco, 9 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
