Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Incognito, 7 p.m. today, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $58-$65. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Bradley Meltdown Halloween Bash, 5:45-midnight Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Bands: Bloodfeud 6-6:30 p.m.; The Fail Safe 6:45-7:15 p.m.; Dark Sun 7:30-8 p.m.; Next To Eternity 8:45-9:15 p.m.; and Vile Cynic 9:30-10 p.m. Cover: $10.
Martinis and karaoke with Robin Behrends, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Just Roll With It Band,9 p.m.-midnight Friday, Jones-eez Barbeque, 551 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood. No cover.
Ray LaMontagna, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Big K.R.I.T., 10 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 8 p.m. Friday, The Stray Bar, 17 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort.
Improper Dose, Leigh Levin & Lowdown, 9 p.m. Friday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Lucky Boys Confusion, 7 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Jimmy James 50th party with DJ Blake, 6 p.m. Saturday, The Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Addison Johnson, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Cover: $5. Reserved seating available by contacting Cheryl, call or text 815-383-2169 or emailcherylbohlmann.insideout@gmail.com.
33rd annual Monster Mash Bash with Skeleton Crew, Evin & the Lowdown, 9 p.m. Saturday, Jailhouse Rock, 793 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. No cover. Costume contest and prizes.
Duke Street Kings with Michael McDermott, 8 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Marc Athony, 7 p.m. Sunday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Madonna, 10:30 p.m. Monday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Carrie Underwood, 7 p.m. Tuesday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com
Theater
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $33. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
