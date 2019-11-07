Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Trisha Yearwood, 7:30 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Kevin Willison, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
3’s A Crowd Band, 7 p.m. Friday, The Acorn, 815 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee. Tickets: $15 in advance.
Blue October, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $35. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Big Freedia & Low Cut Connie, Ric Wilson, 9 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $18.75-$25. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, 9 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Rosa’s Lounge, 3420 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. Tickets: $15-$20. For more information, call 773-342-0452.
Just Roll With It Band, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Gardner Fire Department Chili Supper & Dance, Gardner American Legion, 426 Industry Drive, Gardner.
The Silhouettes, 8 p.m. Saturday, Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Benefit for local veterans to help support the Bradley American Legion. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the Quality Inn, Kings Music Store in Bradley and WVLI Radio Station in Bourbonnais. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 7 p.m., Saturday, Old School Brewing, 110 Bridge St., Wilmington.
Just Roll With It Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, The Depot, 303 Main St., Crescent City. Halloween party, costume contest, no cover.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern 'N' Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Lettuce, Ghost-Note, 8 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Smile Empty Soul, Cinder, Nagazi, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $15 advance general admission; $25 VIP. Visit outhousetickets.com.
Theater
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Jungle Book,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Center for Performing Arts at GSU, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Tickets: $25, $20 for children younger than 14. For more information, visit govst.edu.
”Corduroy,” times vary Saturday through Jan. 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Penn & Teller, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Christopher Titus, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $24-$28. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Bert Kreischer, 7 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Pete Correale, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
