Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
We Came as Romans, 6 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Jerrod Niemann, John David Daily, 8 p.m. Friday, 360 East Ave., 360 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $25 presale, $30 at the door. Visit outhousetickets.com.
EmiSunshine, Heather Wagner, 8 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $10 GA, $20 VIP. Visit outhousetickets.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Stella’s on State Street, 823 S. State St., Lockport.
Hairball, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $27.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Nataniel Rateliff, Damien Jurado, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Ally Brooke, 8 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Pink Talking Fish, Brooklyn Charmers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Martinis & Karaoke with Robin Behrends, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
Improper Dose, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Ryan Leggott and Kyle Kennedy, 9 p.m. Saturday, On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Country Unplugged, featuring Joe Diffie, Mark Chestnut and David Lee Murphy, 8 p.m. Saturday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $29.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
John Primer, 9 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. No cover before 9 p.m. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Railroad Earth, Old Salt Union, 8 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $26.50-$44. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Chelsea Cutler, Alexander 23, X Lovers, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $22-$80. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $35. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Theater
Shen Yun, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Center for Performing Arts at GSU, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Tickets: $80 to $150. For more information, visit govst.edu.
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City. Tickets: $8 for adults and $5 for students-senior citizens, can be purchased at cchunchback.brownpapertickets.com or at the box office (cash only).
”What the Constitution Means to Me,” times vary through April 12, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Plano,” times vary through March 28, Steppenwolf Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
”Titus Andronicus,” times vary through March 14, The Den Theatre’s Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit havenchi.org.
”Bug,” times vary through March 15, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
Comedy
Corey Holcomb, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $35. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Drew Lynch, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $28.50. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
