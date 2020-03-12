Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
ZZ Ward, Patrick Droney, 7 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Kashmir, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, tribute band, 8 p.m. Friday, Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $25 general admission, $50 VIP. To purchase tickets online, visit acutecompute.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Just Roll With It Band, 9 p.m.-midnight Friday, Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. No cover.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Todd Pheifer and Robin Behrends, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations accepted, but not required.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Tinley Pub and Eatery, 17020 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park.
Gaelic Storm, 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $36-$49.50. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Aaron Kelly, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations accepted, but not required.
Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Melvin Seals & JGB, Jen Hartswick, 8 p.m. Saturday, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
This Must Be The Band, Talking Heads tribute, 8 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Rock the River with Beeso and Friends, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theater
”The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City. Tickets: $8 for adults and $5 for students-senior citizens, can be purchased at cchunchback.brownpapertickets.com or at the box office (cash only).
”What the Constitution Means to Me,” times vary through April 12, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Plano,” times vary through March 28, Steppenwolf Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
”Titus Andronicus,” times vary through Saturday, The Den Theatre’s Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit havenchi.org.
”Bug,” times vary through Sunday, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
Comedy
John Wayne Bobbitt, Xavier Lamont, Jon David and Nick Huffman, 10 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $20 GA, $30 VIP. Visit outhousetickets.com.
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, 8 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Adam Ferrara, 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $19-$22. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!