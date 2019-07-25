Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Kankakee Municipal Band, 7 p.m. today, Don Palzer Band Shell at Bird Park, Kankakee. Free concert.
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Jonas Friddle, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Merchant Street MusicFest.
Nick Lynch, 8:40 Friday, Merchant Street MusicFest.
John Primer, 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
The Foxies, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Merchant Street MusicFest.
Carrying Torches, 5 p.m. Friday, Merchant Street MusicFest.
Just Roll With It Band, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Sit-N-Bull Saloon, 614 Gould St., Beecher. No cover.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Earth, Wind & Fire, 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit themsg.com.
The Maroon Misfitz, 3 p.m. Saturday, Merchant Street MusicFest.
Jawbox, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Wiz Khalifa, 6 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Tall Paul & his Honky Tonk Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Aztec Sun, 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Merchant Street MusicFest.
The Franchise, 8 p.m. Saturday, Port Noir, 900 S. State St., Lockport.
The John Webber Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Tall Paul & His Honky Tonk Band, 6 p.m. Sunday, Jack’s, 3325 Ridge Road, Lansing.
Mike Wheeler, 8 p.m. Sunday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Peter Frampton, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club. 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais. Friends of the Blues show. Cover: $10.
Cage the Elephant, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Theater
”Hairspray,” by Small Town Theatrics, 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City. For more information, visit smalltowntheatrics.org.
”Les Miserables,” times vary through July 27, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Cats,” times vary through Aug. 4, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”The Music Man,” times vary through Aug. 18, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago, For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Quarried Away Improv, 8 p.m. Friday, Port Noir, 900 S. State St., Lockport.
Eddie Ifft, today through Sunday, Zanies, Chicago. For more information, visit zanieschicago.laughstub.com.
— Kiera allen
