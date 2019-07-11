Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Kankakee Municipal Band, 7 p.m. today, Don Palzer Band Shell at Bird Park, Kankakee. Free concert.
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Heart, 7 p.m. today, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Just Roll With It Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Game On Sports Bar & Grill, 115-117 Second St., Peotone.
Radio Pictures, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 8 p.m.Friday, 8 p.m., Friday, Port Noir, 900 S. State St., Lockport.
Windy City Smokeout, Friday-Sunday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Taste of the Silhouettes with Jerry & Duke, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Tickets $5. Tickets purchased in advance receive reserved seating. Tickets also available at door.
Naked Gypsy Queens, 8 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Lyfe Jennings, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com
Jill Scott, 6 p.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Petty Cash, 8 p.m. Saturday, Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
The South Side Social Club, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stampede Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 2 p.m. Sunday, Flossmoor Station Restaurant & Brewery, 1035 Sterling Ave., Flossmoor.
Jennifer Hudson, 6 p.m. Sunday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org
Iration, 6 p.m. Sunday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com
Shinedown, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
John Clifton Blues Band, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. Friends of the Blues show. Cover: $10. Open to the public.
Andrew Bird, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Art Exhibits
Over Land and Sea Art Show, 6:30 p.m. Friday opening reception, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The show is open 12-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 5. The gallery also can be visited by making a reservation at info@merchantstreetartgallery.org or calling 815-685-9057.
Theater
”The Music Man,” times vary through Aug. 18, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Cats,” times vary through Aug. 4, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com
”Les Miserables,” times vary through July 27, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago, For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com
Comedy
Chicago’s Best Stand Up, 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Laugh Factory, Chicago. For more information, visit laughfactory.com
JB Smoove, 7 p.m. Friday, Thalia Hall, Chicago. Tickets: $28. For more information, go to thaliahallchicago.com
