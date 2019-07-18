Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Kankakee Municipal Band, 7 p.m. today, Don Palzer Band Shell at Bird Park, Kankakee. Free concert.
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Balboa and Blues, 6 p.m. tonight, Port Noir, 900 S. State St., Lockport.
Just Roll With It Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Hill Stage, Miner Festival Square, Kankakee.
Open mic with Ryan Leggot, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Chicago Rhythm & Blues Kings, 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
The Gipsy Kings, 7:30 Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit themsg.com.
Grapetooth, Lala Lala, 10 p.m. Friday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Skeleton Crew, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Flossmoor Station Restaurant & Brewery, 1035 Sterling Ave, Flossmoor, IL
Train, Goo Goo Dolls, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
The Stoney Curtis Band, 6 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Slightly Stoopid, 6 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Blue Olives, 9 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Little Johnny and the House Rockers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
Snail Mail, Tirzah, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Thalia Hall, Chicago. Tickets: $20-$40. For more information, visit thaliahallchicago.com.
Alice Cooper, Halestorm, 7 p.m. Sunday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more informaton, visit livenation.com.
The Psychedelic Furs, James, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aragon Ballroom, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Lyle Lovett, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more informaton, visit ravinia.org.
Kevin Willison, 7:30 p.m., Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Theater
”Les Miserables,” times vary through July 27, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com
”Cats,” times vary through Aug. 4, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com
”The Music Man,” times vary through Aug. 18, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago, For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com
Comedy
Saturday Night Standup Comedy, 7 p.m. Saturday, Laugh Factory, Chicago. For more information, visit laughfactory.com
