Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
The Disco Bisuits, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Linsey Alexander, 8 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
???, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Southern Accents, 8 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $15. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Musicians Appreciation Night, 7 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Trippin’ Billies, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $18.50. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
The Selena Experience, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Sunday Night Blues Jam, 6 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theatre
”Always ... Patsy Cline,” times vary through Jan. 25, The Den Theatre’s Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit firebrandtheatre.org.
”Mean Girls,” times vary through Jan. 26, James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”The Phatom of the Opera,” times vary through Sunday, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Sunday, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Corduroy,” times vary Saturday through Sunday, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Potted Potter,” times vary through Jan. 19, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Rod Man, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $28. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
