Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
More & Friends, 7:30 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Tim Fink and Chris Morrical, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Led Zeppelin 2 (tribute band), 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $25-$35. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Sullivan King, Eliminate, Grabbitz, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $24. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Wilmington Moose, 32050 W. River Road, Wilmington.
Green Jelly, Everything Must Die, Dead And Buried, Kinetic Damage, 9 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $10 general admission.
12 Years of Christmas — OTR Survived the Holiday’s Party, 4 p.m. Sunday, On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Seventeen, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Theatre
”Always ... Patsy Cline,” times vary through Jan. 25, The Den Theatre’s Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit firebrandtheatre.org.
”Mean Girls,” times vary through Jan. 26, James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Potted Potter,” times vary through Jan. 19, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Steve-O, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $33. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Michael Carbonaro Live (magic show), 7 p.m. Friday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets: $32.50-$52.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
