Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Mandy Patinkin, 7:30 p.m. Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, vist thechicagotheatre.com.
Martinis and Karaoke with Robin Behrends, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
Tedeschi Trucks Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience, 8 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $13. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Keller and the Keels, 9 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Doug Stone, with Heather Wagner and John Clark, 7 p.m. Saturday, Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $20 general admission — outhousetickets.com.
Matt Yeager, 8 p.m. Saturday, Steam Hollow Brewing, 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno. Part of Taste Fest.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Karaoke with Jessicia, 9 p.m. Saturday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Cold War Kids, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $31.50. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Old School Brewing, 110 Bridge St., Wilmington
Black Eyed Lillies, classic mix, Americana, Blues and folk, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
Rocks Off: Rolling Stones Tribute, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $10. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theatre
”Once on This Island,” times vary through Feb. 2, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Roe,” times vary through Feb. 23, Goodman Theatre, Chicago in the Albert Theatre. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Always ... Patsy Cline,” times vary through Saturday, The Den Theatre’s Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit firebrandtheatre.org.
”Mean Girls,” times vary through Sunday, James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Orny Adams, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $28. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Nate Bargatz, 7 p.m. today, Rialton Square Theatre, Joliet. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Winter Comedy Festival, featuring Prince T-Dub, Levi Dha Komedian, and J Bell, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Center for Performing Arts, Governors State University, University Park. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit govst.edu.
2020 Laugh Explosion with Alan Ford and Bobby Wright, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Spot on Broadway, 1010 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
