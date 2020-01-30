Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Dave Specter Band, 9 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, vist thechicagotheatre.com. House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
John’s Birthday Bash, 2 days, 21 bands, 8 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m.Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Cover: $10 per day.
Chris Corkery, Americana, honky tonk and roots Country, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations recommended, but not required. Contact Cheryl 815-383-2169 or cherylbohlmann.insideout@gmail.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Just Roll With It Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Game On Sports Bar & Grill, 115-117 Second St., Peotone. No cover
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Street Pub, 75 N. Chicago St., Joliet.
Earthgang, 10 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $23.50. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Poppy, 8 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $23. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Turkeaz, Neal Francis, 9 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Karaoke with Jessicia, 9 p.m. Saturday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Just Roll With It Band, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Westside Bar, 119 W. Oak St., Watseka. No cover.
Cold War Kids, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $31.50. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Kayla Brown, indie, folk, rock, soul and blues, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations recommended, but not required. Contact Cheryl 815-383-2169 or cherylbohlmann.insideout@gmail.com.
Amber Liu, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $28. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Yvonne Orji, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $35-$85. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theatre
”Once on This Island,” times vary through Feb. 2, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Roe,” times vary through Feb. 23, Goodman Theatre, Chicago in the Albert Theatre. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
Comedy
Jamie Kennedy, 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $28. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
