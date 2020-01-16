Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Just Roll With It, 9 p.m. Friday, Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.
Open Mic Night with Ryan Leggott, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 8 p.m. Friday, The Stray Bar, 17 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort.
Tedeschi Trucks Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Lotus, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $25-$45. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Super Diamond: Neil Diamond tribute band, 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $22.50. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Duke Ousler, country-folk rock, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations accepted, but not required.
Ripe, 9 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theatre
”Always ... Patsy Cline,” times vary through Jan. 25, The Den Theatre’s Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit firebrandtheatre.org.
”Mean Girls,” times vary through Jan. 26, James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Potted Potter,” times vary through Jan. 19, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Deray Davis, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $38. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
2020 Laugh Explosion with Alan Ford and Bobby Wright, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Spot on Broadway, 1010 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
