Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Righteous Vendetta, The Almas, 7:30 p.m. today, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $12 general admission in advance, $15 day of show.
Katie Kadan, 7 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Echosmith, 7:30 p.m. today, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $25-$79. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
The Lumineers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Allstate Arena Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Hazel Crest American Legion, 17034 Page Ave., Hazel Crest.
Raphael Saadiq, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $34-$174. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
One Direction night, 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
South Side Social Club, 9 p.m. Saturday, 360 S. East Ave, Kankakee.
Just Roll With It Band, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Community Center, Grant Park.
Big Head Todd & The Monster, 8 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $39-$64. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Twiddle, Kitchen Dwellers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $23-$123. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Open Deck Jam with Besso and Friends, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theater
”Plano,” times vary Sunday through March 28, Steppenwolf Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
”Titus Andronicus,” times vary through March 14, The Den Theatre’s Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit havenchi.org.
”Roe,” times vary through Feb. 23, Goodman Theatre, Chicago in the Albert Theatre. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Bug,” times vary through March 15, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
Comedy
Felipe Esparza, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $33. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Ron White, 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $49. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
