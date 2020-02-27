Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, 7:30 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $15. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Aventura, 8 p.m. today-Saturday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Eric Nam, Frenship, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $39-$150. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Sheryl Youngblood, 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Fitz and The Trantrums, Twin XL, 8 p.m. Friday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $39-$139. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
AC Slater, 9 p.m. Friday, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Gravel Switch, 99 Proof Devils, 9 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Improper Dose, Black Flannel, 9 p.m. Saturday, On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Just Roll With It Band, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday, Tuffy’s Lounge, 1099 S. Water St., Wilmington. No cover.
Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Buddy Guy, 8 p.m. Saturday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $49. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
The Get Up Kids, 7 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Michael Rapaport, Mark Hayes, 8 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $32. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Peekaboo, Moodygood, Zeke Beats, Isoxo, 9 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $18.75-$24. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
Think Floyd, 8 p.m. Saturday, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
Sunday Night Blues Jam with Susan Williams, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theater
”Godspell,” 7 p.m. today-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Kresge Auditorium, Olivet Nazarene University, One University Ave., Bourbonnais. Tickets: $17 adults; $12 students, seniors (65 and older). For more information, visit olivet.edu.
”Book of Moron,” times vary through Sunday, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Plano,” times vary through March 28, Steppenwolf Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
”Titus Andronicus,” times vary through March 14, The Den Theatre’s Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit havenchi.org.
”Bug,” times vary through March 15, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.
Comedy
Bret Ernst, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $19. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
