Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Doors of Perception, Midnight Rider: Doors and Allman Brothers tribute band, 8 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Open Mic Night with Ryan Leggott, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 7 p.m. Friday,Wilmington Moose, 32050 W. River Road, Wilmington.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Martina McBride, 8 p.m. Friday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $44.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Migos, Dabay, G Herbo, 7 p.m. Friday, United Center. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Kayla Brown, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
Nick Lynch with Heather Wagner “Don’t You” Single Release Party, 8 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $10 general admission; $20 VIP; outhousetickets.com.
Ugly Sweater Party with The Strips, 9 p.m. Saturday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St.
All Time Low, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Claudia Oshry, 8 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $34-$84. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
The Selena Experience, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $43.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
Theatre
”The Phatom of the Opera,” times vary through Jan. 5, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” times vary through Dec. 29, Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodman.org.
”The Santaland Diaries,” times vary through Dec. 29, Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodman.org.
Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” times vary Tuesday through Sunday, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Corduroy,” times vary Saturday through Jan. 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Potted Potter,” times vary through Jan. 19, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Steve Byrne, 7 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
