Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Doors of Perception, Midnight Rider: Doors and Allman Brothers tribute band, 8 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Martini and Karaoke Night with Robin Behrends, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Tribute to ‘80s rock: Scorpions, Def Leppard, Motley Crue and AC/DC, 8 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Full Speed, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Beeso & Friends, 9 p.m. Saturday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St.
All Time Low, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
The Selena Experience, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Trans-Siberian Orchestera, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
The Roots, 9 p.m. Monday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $50-$94. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
New Year’s Eve Party with Jim Bulanda as Frank Sinatra, a vocal impersonator of great entertainers, Tuesday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Tickets $35, includes show, appetizer and dessert buffet and Champagne Toast. Contact Cheryl for tickets at 815-383-2169.
Space Jesus, Minnesota, Huxley Anne, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $33-$44. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.
The John Webber Band, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Cover: $5.
Theatre
”The Phatom of the Opera,” times vary through Jan. 5, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” times vary through Sunday, Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodman.org.
”The Santaland Diaries,” times vary through Sunday, Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodman.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Corduroy,” times vary Saturday through Jan. 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Potted Potter,” times vary through Jan. 19, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Rob Schneider, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $38. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Chris D’Elia, 8 p.m. Monday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagothetre.com.
