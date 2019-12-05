Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 7 p.m. today, Old School Brewing, 110 Bridge St., Wilmington.
REHAB, Big Po, 8 p.m. today, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
O.A.R., 7:30 p.m. today, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $39.50-$54.50. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Chicago, Todd Pheifer, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Tickets: $15, available at the door.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
X Ambassadors, 7:30 Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Funtcase, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $18. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Toys for Tots benefit with Another Lost Year, Left of Reason, Prison Brigade, Consume the Divide and more, 5 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. $12 with a toy, $15 without a toy.
Dennis Knight, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.
The John Webber Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Just Roll With It Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, The Depot, Crescent City, ‘80’s Night Party. No cover.
Matt Yeager, 9 p.m. Saturday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Katy Perry, Camila Cabello and more, 5 p.m. Saturday, Allstate Arena, Rosement. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.
Erykah Badu & Nas, 8 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, unitedcenter.com.
Mike Wheeler Band, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
The Lumineers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $84. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Alice Merton, Andrew Bird, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Steel Panther, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Theater
Salt Creek Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Center for Performing Arts, GSU, 1 University Ave., University Park. Tickets: $40-$45, children 14 and younger, $20. For more information, visit govst.edu.
”The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” times vary through Sunday, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” times vary through Dec. 29, Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodman.org.
”The Santaland Diaries,” times vary through Dec. 29, Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodman.org.
Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” times vary Tuesday through Dec. 15, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Corduroy,” times vary Saturday through Jan. 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Samuel Comroe, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
Larry the Cable Guy, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $39.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.
