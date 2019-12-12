Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
First Jason, Black Flannel (Friday the 13th party), 8 p.m. today, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $10 general admission; $20 VIP; outhousetickets.com.
John David Daily, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations accepted, but not required. Call or text Cheryl 815-383-2169.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Dave Koz and Friends, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Omega Moos, 7:30 Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $24-$49. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Hot Tuna, Larry Campbell, Teresa Williams, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $50. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Vern ‘N’ Vern, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Karaoke with Robin and Santa, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations accepted but not required. Call or text Cheryl 815-383-2169
Sidewalk Prophets, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hawkins Centennial Chapel at ONU, One University Ave., Bourbonnais. Tickets: $20 general admission; visit eventbrite.com.
Carrying Torches, Gamma Goat, Basic Shaper, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Spot on Broadway, 1010 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Coom’s Corner, 1225 E. Ninth St., Lockport.
Motet, 9 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $24. For more information, visit victheatre.com.
Sister Hazel, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Wilco, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.
Theatre
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” times vary through Dec. 29, Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodman.org.
”The Santaland Diaries,” times vary through Dec. 29, Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodman.org.
Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” times vary Tuesday through Sunday, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”Corduroy,” times vary Saturday through Jan. 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Christmas Comedy Showcase hosted by Bert Young with Kate Peteron, Alan Ford, Skitz Jones and more, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Spot on Broadway, 1010 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
John Heffron, 7 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
