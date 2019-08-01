Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Kankakee Municipal Band, 7 p.m. today, Don Palzer Band Shell at Bird Park, Kankakee. Free concert.
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Brian Ferry, 1 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit themsg.com.
Death Cab For Cutie, 10 p.m. today, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Junior Varsity Blues, 8 p.m. Friday, Port Noir, 900 S. State St., Lockport.
20 Watt Tombstone, 9 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Tall Paul & His Honky Tonk Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Embers Tap House, 933 S. State St., Lockport.
AJR, 10 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Boney James, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit themsg.com.
Kacey Musgraves, 9 p.m. Friday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Gary Clark Jr., 9 p.m. Friday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Judah and the Lion, 10 p.m. Friday, Thalia Hall, Chicago. Tickets: $33-$51. For more information, visit thaliahallchicago.com.
Brad Paisley, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
The Nouveaux Honkies, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Just Roll With It, noon Saturday, Top Fuel Saloon, 275 S. Hickory, Braidwood.
KrashKarma, 9 p.m. today, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Sigrid With Houses, 10 p.m. today, Thalia Hall, Chicago. Tickets: $25-$40. For more information, visit thaliahallchicago.com.
Matt Zach & Tom, 8 p.m. Saturday, Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Louis The Child’s Playground, 10 p.m. Sunday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Santana, 7 p.m. Sunday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Ringo Star, Beach Boys, Saturday and Sunday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theater
”Route 66,” by Country Theatre Workshop, 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Country Theatre Workshop, 1280 E. 770 N. Road, Cissna Park. For more information, visit countrytheatre.org.
”Cats,” times vary through Aug. 4, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
”The Music Man,” times vary through Aug. 18, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago, For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Comedy Night, 7 p.m. Friday, Steam Hollow Brewery Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C., Manteno.
Jeremy Hotz, Friday through Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. For more information, visit chicago.improv.com.
