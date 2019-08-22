Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Iron Maiden, 7:30 p.m. today, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Martinis and Karaoke with Robin Behrends, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Sting, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Dierks Bentley, 7 p.m. Friday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Jean Deaux, 7 p.m. Friday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com
Green Jelly, 2 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
The South Side Social Club, 8 p.m. Saturday, Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 8 p.m. Friday, The Stray Bar, 17 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort.
Sam Russo, 8 p.m. Friday, G-Man Tavern, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Just Roll With It, 8 p.m. Saturday, Westside Bar, 119 W. Oak, Watseka.
The Down East Boys, 6 p.m. Saturday, On The Farm Gospel Sing, 354N 1300 E, Cissna Park. No tickets required. Seating will be provided. For more information, call 217-841-3132 or 815-383-2097.
Hootie & The Blowfish, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aragon Ballroom, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Nocturna with Scary Lady Sarah, 9 p.m. Saturday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Theater
”The Hallelujah Girls,” by Country Theatre Workshop, 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Country Theatre Workshop, 1280 E. 770 N. Road, Cissna Park. For more information, visit countrytheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago, For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Michael Yo, Friday through Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. For more information, visit chicago.improv.com.
