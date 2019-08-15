Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Blues Jam, 6 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Hey Jimmy, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ on the Square, Manteno.
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
John Mayer, 7:30 p.m. today, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Heartland Bluegrass Band, 9 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee Farmers Market.
Just Roll With It, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aroma Park Two Rivers Festival.
Stephen Mabe, 7 p.m. Friday, Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
The John Webber Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Fairly Odd Duo, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central Street, Gilman.
The Smashing Pumpkins, 7 p.m. Thursday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Avi Kaplan, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Thalia Hall, Chicago. Tickets: $18. For more information, visit thaliahallchicago.com.
Molotov, midnight Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Tall Paul & His Honky Tonk Band, 6:30 p.m. today, Tinley Park American Legion, 17423 67th Ct., Tinley Park.
Pentatonix, 7 p.m. today, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Silhouettes, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aroma Park Two Rivers Festival.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Open mic night, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central Street, Gilman.
Nelly, TLC, Flo Rida, 7 p.m. Sunday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Hieroglyphics, 8 p.m. Friday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Cosmic Rewind, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aroma Park Two Rivers Festival.
Theater
”The Hallelujah Girls,” by Country Theatre Workshop, 7:30 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and 2 p.m. Sunday and August 25 at the Country Theatre Workshop, 1280 E. 770 N. Road, Cissna Park. For more information, visit countrytheatre.org.
”The Music Man,” times vary through Aug. 18, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago, For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Ali Wong, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit themsg.com.
Jon Reep, Friday through Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. For more information, visit chicago.improv.com.
