Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Kankakee Municipal Band, 7 p.m. today, Don Palzer Band Shell at Bird Park, Kankakee. Free concert.
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Dan Baird and Homemade Sin, 9 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Florida Georgia Line, 7 p.m. Friday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Michael Maloney & Joey Drada, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.
Karaoke Night, 8 p.m. Friday, Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Eugene Houston & The Tone Chapel, 9 p.m. Saturday, Port Noir, 900 S. State St., Lockport.
Fruit Bats, 8 p.m. Friday. Thalia Hall, Chicago. Tickets: $20-$35. For more information, visit thaliahallchicago.com.
The Faint, 6:30 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Just Roll With It, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jamie’s Outpost Parlor, 602 S. Clark St., North Utica.
Mykele Deville, Avantist, 8 p.m. Saturday, Thalia Hall, Chicago. Tickets: $10. For more information, visit thaliahallchicago.com.
Jonny Lang, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Tall Paul & His Honky Tonk Band, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee Farmers’ Market.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Gladys Knight, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit themsg.com.
Chicago, Saturday and Sunday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Slipknot, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Nickelback, Tuesday-Wednesday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Theater
”The Music Man,” times vary through Aug. 18, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago, For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
Impractical Jokers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Alonzo Bodden, Friday through Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. For more information, visit chicago.improv.com.
