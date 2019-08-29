Dance
Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.
Music
Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Austin Aries, Frank Mir and Tom Garland Comedy Show, 10 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Goldfinger, 6:30 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.
Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
EphinEpic, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
Tyler Poe, 8 p.m. Saturday, Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
Tall Paul & His Honky Tonk Band, 9 p.m. Saturday The Rustic Inn, 108 N. Water St., Wilmington.
DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.
Meek Mill, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Squeeze, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
Queen Latifah and Common, 6 p.m. Saturday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.
Mark Knopfler, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit msg.com.
Steely Dan, 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.
Breaking Benjamin, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.
Evoke, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Metro, Chicago. For more information, visit metrochicago.com.
Theater
”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Comedy
The Plastic Cup Boys, today through Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.
