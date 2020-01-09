As a teen, Nick Huffman recalls rushing home from school to turn on MTV in hopes of seeing his favorite music video — “Three Little Pigs” by Green Jelly.
In ‘93 the “Three Little Pigs,” I was 13 years old and was a huge fan,” said Huffman, co-owner of the Looney Bin. “I would dial the number to MTV and ask them to play that video. It’s the strangest thing in the world — now there’s a caricature of me in their show.”
Green Jelly will play at 9 p.m. Saturday, its sixth show in the past five years at the Looney Bin, the compact yet energetic bar, slash music venue at 201 S. Schuyler Ave. in Bradley.
“We’ve become very good friends,” said Huffman of his relationship with the band, especially founder and vocalist Bill Manspeaker. “The family connection is the wierdest thing imaginable.”
The band uses an eclectic amount of props, including huge puppet heads. Huffman made one of himself to display in his bar a couple years.
“It’s pretty crazy,” he said. “I made that. Bill taught me how over the phone. Even talked me through Jo-Ann Fabrics, so I knew what I was doing.”
Huffman loaned it out to a bar patron who then took it to Florida. It found its way onto the Green Jelly stage at a show in Florida, and it remains a staple today.
Manspeaker wrote in a Facebook post that he asked the woman for the head, aptly named Earl the Punk Rock Puppet Head — “I wanted to take it out on tour around the world.”
Earl was the name Huffman used when he answered a company phone inside a Kankakee Walmart a few years back. He misrepresented himself as a Walmart employee. It got him banned for life from the retailer.
Ironically, Manspeaker was also tossed from the same Walmart.
“Bill got thrown out of the same Walmart a week after I did,” Huffman said. “He and his wife were riding around in shopping carts and got thrown out. They played here the weekend after I got arrested for making the phone call.”
Fast forward to Saturday, and Green Jelly will bring its unique brand of punk-metal to the bin. You can be sure to hear “Three Little Pigs.”
“It’s always a real good show,” Huffman said.
The “Three Little Pigs” video has more than 16 million views on You Tube. It’s a sardonic, Hollywood-infused video of stop motion (claymation) characters of a parody of the original “Three Little Pigs” story but set in West Hollywood, and it even has an appearance from Rambo.
The band has been around since 1981, then formed as Green Jello, but it had to change its name to Green Jelly after being sued by Kraft, the makers of Jello, for trademark infringement.
The “Three Little Pigs” video was an underground sensation until the song was heard on a Seattle radio station and the video was played on MTV’s “Headbanger’s Ball.” Its populartiy exploded.
MTV added the video to its rotation, and the full-length audio album “Cereal Killer Soundtrack” was released in April 1993.
Manspeaker has used the unique concept of using Green Jelly “franchise” musicians across the country for several years. He found out a lot of local musicians grew up playing his songs, and he uses different musicans at his shows every weekend. It allows him to spend quality time with his wife and kids.
“He’s a lot of fun,” Huffman said. “Every weekend, he flies out from Hollywood and does the weekend shows, and then flies back home and spends the week with his family in Hollywood. He’s a big family man.”
Green Jelly is playing tonight at the Beat Kitchen in Chicago. Some general admission tickets remain for Saturday’s show at the Bin.
“Watching the band as a child, and they now have a caricature of you in their show is unbelievable,” Huffman said. “It’s unreal.”
