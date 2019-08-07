Glad Days Are Holidays
Erica Oosterhoff, from Oosterhoff Farm in Momence, gave a gladiolus bouquet a fresh cut during last year’s Momence Gladiolus Festival. The 82nd annual event will take place Wednesday through Sunday.

The first Momence Gladiolus Festival dates back to 1938, and in 1939 the association was formed. More than 80 years later, the Glad Fest still stands strong. This year’s festival takes place Wednesday through Sunday with the theme Glad Days Are Holidays.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

7 p.m. – Princess and Queen coronation, high school football field

Thursday, Aug. 8

6:30 p.m. – Kid’s parade on Washington Street

7 to 11 p.m. – Carnival rides provided by Swyear Amusements at Jeneir School grounds, admission $1 for children ages 12 and older

Friday, Aug. 9

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Glad Fest logo t-shirt tie dyeing at the reviewing stand, no charge while supplies last

3 p.m. – Glad Run for Children, reviewing stand

5:30 p.m. – Parade of Old Cars

6 p.m. – Main Street Parade

6:30 to 11 p.m. – Carnival provided by Swyear Amusements at Jeneir School ground, admission $1

8:30 p.m. to midnight – Beer garden

9 p.m. to midnight – River Street stage, admission $5

Saturday, Aug. 10

8 a.m. – 5K and 10K River Run sponsored by the Lions Club

8 to 3 p.m. – Car show, flea, craft and antique market at Momence Island Park, admission $3

3 p.m. – Grand Street Parade

4 to 10:30 p.m. – Carnival provided by Swyear Amusements at Jeneir School ground, admission $1

8 p.m. to midnight – Beer garden

8 p.m. to midnight – High Anxiety, River Street stage, admission $5

10 p.m. – Glad Fest 31 Day early bird raffle drawing, River Street Stage

Sunday, Aug. 11

8 to 3 p.m. – Car show, flea, craft and antique market at Momence Island Park, admission $3

11 a.m. – Beer and Bloody Mary garden

Noon to 4 p.m. – Adult bean bag tournament and beer garden

