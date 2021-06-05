Acting Out Theatre Co. will be presenting a cabaret-style production this summer. “Ghost Light Cabaret” will highlight a musical number from each of the past 10 years along with nine numbers from AOTC’s future dream shows.
The ghost light has stayed on in theatres across the country waiting for theatrical productions to resume. AOTC looks at the ghost light as a glimmer of hope as communities come back together again.
“We are thankful that we can share this with our community this summer,” said Sharon Richardson, president of AOTC, in a news release. “We felt we needed to postpone the large-scale musical ‘A Chorus Line’ until 2022. But this will be an exciting event that we can host in a safer manner for our audiences.”
“This way we can bring a more intimate, cabaret-style show,” said Julie Gindy, vice president of AOTC, in the same release. “It’s a great first outing for our theatre community.”
The show is being staged in conjunction with Kankakee Valley Park District and will be presented Aug. 6 and 7 with a rain date of Aug. 8. It will be performed at River Road Park, which was the location of AOTC’s 2012 production of “Big River.”
Show time is 8 p.m. with no intermission. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with food and drink vendors open from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Please bring a lawn chair.
Tickets will be available online starting June 10 and at King Music and Joy’s Hallmark. They are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.
For ticket, cast and song information, please go to actingouttheatreco.org.