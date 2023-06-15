Blues melodies will return to Bradley this weekend.

The first Friends of the Blues show for 2023, now under the umbrella of Bradley’s Ross’s Rock ’N’ Roll Emporium, will debut Sunday at the Bradley American Legion with a 6 p.m. performance by Selwyn Birchwood.

The rising guitar and lap steel player calls his original music “electric swamp funkin’ blues,” defined by raw and soulful musicianship played with fire-and-brimstone fervor, according to an artist bio written by Birchwood’s booking agency, Intrepid Artists International.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

