Daily Journal staff report
The Friends of the Blues, an informal club that promotes live blues shows, announced Wednesday that its season is “on hold.”
The Friends of the Blues have been promoting live shows in the Kankakee area for more than a decade, and it now hosts about nine or 10 shows a year. The current COVID-19 restrictions have greatly altered this season.
“We have canceled two April shows already and are trying to reschedule those bands,” said Friends of the Blues co-founder James Walker in an email.
A show tentatively set for May 14 will likely have to be canceled as well, Walker said. The rest of the season is on a wait-and-see basis.
“In the meantime, all our blues musician friends are really hurting with no prospects of live shows returning any time soon,” Walker said. “Such a sad deal. Big picture is, we got to do what we got to do.”
