Friday night concert series underway in Kankakee
The Kankakee Events Partnership is sponsoring a series of Friday night concerts at the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square on the hill stage in July and August.
Big Lagniappe will be playing from 6 from 8 p.m. Friday at the Festival Square at 199 S. East Ave. in Kankakee. It’s a free event. Social distancing rules apply, and masks are required.
Other bands scheduled to play in the series are: N-Deep on July 31, Little Victory on Aug. 7, and Rebecca Rigo & The Trainmen on Aug. 21.
Just Roll Wit It playing Saturday
The Just Roll With It! Band will be play from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Rich’s Tap/Buckhorn, 25 Dixie Hwy. in Momence. There’s no cover.
