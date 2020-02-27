For the love of music

Daily Journal staff report
February is the month of love and a time to remember the importance of love in our lives. As a way to celebrate, love music will be the theme of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra February concert.
KVSO and the KVSO choir’s Romantic Classics concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Those in attendance will enjoy “the beauty of all different kinds of music and the great talent that creates the music that is our own KVSO,” said music director and conductor Dr. Allan Dennis.
The KVSO and KVSO choir will perform selections from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Send in the Clowns,” an arrangement of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and other romantic works.
KVSO is comprised of nearly 40 strings and 24 winds, brass and percussion. The KVSO choir is made up of 40 singers.
The show will be a “combination of lighter music and classical music from Beethoven to ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ from Beethoven’s beautiful ‘Romance in F’ violin solo with orchestra to ‘Sound of Music’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to ‘Phantom of the Opera,’” Dennis said. “The choir will sing some opera choruses as well as Beethoven’s fantastic ‘Choral Fantasy,’ which he wrote as a ‘study’ for his magnificent ‘Symphony 9.’”
And for conductor Dennis, the KVSO is important to the community in many ways.
“The concerts bring immediate financial benefits in the form of an audience that often makes an evening of attending the concert with dinner. It provides a social opportunity for the community to meet and talk, and it offers entertainment and an educational activity for the whole family,” said Dennis. “From a deeper perspective, the KVSO is a representation of the value that the area puts on the arts. It is an example of a thriving community that is rich in arts tradition and treasures what the arts bring to the community – a symbol of the cultural values, the abounding talent and valuable educational opportunities of the area.”
Originally known as The Society for the Friends of Music, the KVSO was established in 1967 for the purpose of experiencing the joy of music together.
The KVSOA Board of Directors, the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony, the KVSO Women’s Board and the KVSO Foundation all make up the association. Together these volunteers invest their time, talents, and hearts into sustaining the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra and ensuring its future in the Kankakee River Valley.
According to the KVSO, “Those who support the KVSO invest in a legacy of music in the Kankakee River Valley. This legacy instills the values of a society that treasures music and community and offers future generations the joy that music brings us today.”
An award-winning music director and conductor, Dennis has led the KVSO for more than 30 years.
KVSO concertmaster is Rachel Jacklin, who is the lead violinist and second-hand command, just after the conductor.
For concert tickets or more information, visit www.kvso.org.
